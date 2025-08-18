WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: washington dc. mississippi | national guard | trump

Mississippi Sends 200 National Guardsmen to D.C.

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 02:41 PM EDT

Mississippi has sent 200 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to help with President Donald Trump's federal crackdown on crime and homelessness, Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement.

"Crime is out of control there, and it's clear something must be done to combat it," he said. "Americans deserve a safe capital city that we can all be proud of. I know the brave men and women of our National Guard will do an excellent job enhancing public safety and supporting law enforcement."

Also announcing deployments are South Carolina, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Trump last week signed an executive order mobilizing 800 D.C. National Guardsmen. The move also placed the City's Metropolitan Police Department under the control of the Justice Department, though that ended after a judge urged both sides to negotiate a deal.

Trump on Monday said D.C. fudged crime numbers.

"D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety," he said on Truth Social.

"This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!"

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Mississippi sent 200 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to help with President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime and homelessness, Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement. "Crime is out of control there, and it's clear something must be done to combat it."
washington dc. mississippi, national guard, trump
231
2025-41-18
Monday, 18 August 2025 02:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved