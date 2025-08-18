Mississippi Sends 200 National Guardsmen to D.C.

Mississippi has sent 200 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to help with President Donald Trump's federal crackdown on crime and homelessness, Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement.

"Crime is out of control there, and it's clear something must be done to combat it," he said. "Americans deserve a safe capital city that we can all be proud of. I know the brave men and women of our National Guard will do an excellent job enhancing public safety and supporting law enforcement."

Also announcing deployments are South Carolina, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Trump last week signed an executive order mobilizing 800 D.C. National Guardsmen. The move also placed the City's Metropolitan Police Department under the control of the Justice Department, though that ended after a judge urged both sides to negotiate a deal.

Trump on Monday said D.C. fudged crime numbers.

"D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety," he said on Truth Social.

"This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!"