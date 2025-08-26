WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: washington dc | eleanor holmes norton | national guard | bodycam

D.C. Delegate: Mandate Body Cameras for Natl Guard

By    |   Tuesday, 26 August 2025 01:52 PM EDT

Eleanor Holmes Norton, a delegate who represents Washington, D.C., as a nonvoting member of Congress, has submitted a bill to require National Guard troops to wear body cameras while deployed in the nation's capital.

The legislation would require that National Guard troops employ a body-worn camera program similar to the "well-established" one used by the Metropolitan Police Department, which President Donald Trump placed under federal control when he ordered the National Guard to the District.

"The Trump administration has deployed more than 2,000 troops to D.C. who are wholly unaccountable to D.C. residents. Even the D.C. National Guard troops are under the president’s control and do not report to the D.C. government," Norton said in a statement.

She added, "This unwarranted deployment politicizes the military and does a disservice to members of the National Guard, who are being taken from their own families and jobs, and to D.C. residents, who neither requested nor consented to it."

Norton said that "Body cameras would promote transparency and protect both the National Guard troops and D.C. residents from allegations of inappropriate or unlawful behavior."

The congresswoman previously criticized the administration's decision to allow National Guard troops to carry weapons during their deployment "despite D.C.'s crime rate being at a 30-year low," saying in a statement: "A tenet of our democracy is that the military does not engage in civilian law enforcement, and it is not trained to do so in any case, which puts servicemembers and the public at risk. I urge you to end this gross abuse of power and withdraw the troops immediately."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., who represents Washington, D.C., as a nonvoting member of Congress, has submitted a bill to require National Guard troops to wear body cameras while deployed in the nation's capital.
washington dc, eleanor holmes norton, national guard, bodycam
263
2025-52-26
Tuesday, 26 August 2025 01:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved