Tags: washington dc | donald trump | national guard | crime

D.C. Resident: 'Trump's Law' Has Me 'Feeling More Safe'

By    |   Friday, 15 August 2025 03:54 PM EDT

A Washington, D.C., resident has gone viral for saying President Donald Trump's crime clean-up in the nation's capital has her "feeling more safe than I ever felt."

"Finally able to chill at a red light with my windows down, not worried about if one of them young n***as is coming," TikTok user bigdawglexi said in the video, before letting out a contented sigh.

"Riding through the city, feeling more safe than I ever felt," she said in the short clip, which was filmed inside her car at night.

In a separate video, the self-described nail technician said it has been "real quiet in the city, real livable, real ‘I like that,'" since the president's policy — what she called "Trump's Law" — took effect.

"I mean, they are comin' in a little hard, but, I mean, hey, we need that," she said. "We needed that ... Alright Trump."

Trump launched a major crackdown on crime in D.C. at the beginning of the week, flooding the city with 1,000 National Guardsmen and federalizing its police force in response to what he has described as rampant lawlessness.

According to reports, more than 100 people have been arrested since the president took control of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


