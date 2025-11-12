WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: washington d.c. | law and order | crime | jeanine pirro | donald trump | criminals | liberals

Pirro: 'Liberal Leftists,' D.C. Council Obstructing Law, Order

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 10:30 AM EST

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro blasted Washington, D.C.'s "liberal leftist" city council for obstructing President Donald Trump's federal law-and-order overhaul, accusing local leaders of undermining efforts to keep violent offenders off the streets.

"We are subject to these liberal leftists, subject to the D.C. Council," Pirro told "Pod Force One" host Miranda Devine, lamenting the capital's lenient sentencing laws that are hampering the progress made since Trump's federal police takeover and National Guard deployment earlier this year.

"They pass laws that make it almost impossible for me to get sentences that are appropriate."

Pirro cited the Incarceration Reduction Act and Youth Rehabilitation Amendment Act as examples of leftist policies letting armed offenders walk free.

"If a 19-year-old shoots someone on a bus, judges can still give them probation," she said. "He walked out of that courtroom."

While Congress has moved to roll back D.C.'s soft-on-crime statutes, Pirro said Senate inaction continues to let the city council "shield violent juveniles from justice."

She urged lawmakers to "lower the age, scrap these laws, and stop judges from releasing criminals who should be behind bars."

Despite the political resistance, Pirro touted Trump's federal crackdown as a success. She said the city's homicide rate has dropped 67% since the administration's intervention this summer, crediting "federal troops and angels" for restoring safety to the nation's capital.

D.C. recorded 274 murders in 2023 and 187 in 2024, according to federal data.

As of late 2025, the count stands at 122 — progress Pirro insists proves Trump's policing surge has been working, even as the leftist council "tries to sabotage it from within."

"D.C.'s leadership is protecting criminals, not citizens," Pirro said. "The federal government has had to step in just to make things right."

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro blasted Washington, D.C.'s "liberal leftist" city council for obstructing President Donald Trump's federal law-and-order overhaul, accusing local leaders of undermining efforts to keep violent offenders off the streets.
washington d.c., law and order, crime, jeanine pirro, donald trump, criminals, liberals
296
2025-30-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 10:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved