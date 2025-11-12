Pirro: 'Liberal Leftists,' D.C. Council Obstructing Law, Order

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro blasted Washington, D.C.'s "liberal leftist" city council for obstructing President Donald Trump's federal law-and-order overhaul, accusing local leaders of undermining efforts to keep violent offenders off the streets.

"We are subject to these liberal leftists, subject to the D.C. Council," Pirro told "Pod Force One" host Miranda Devine, lamenting the capital's lenient sentencing laws that are hampering the progress made since Trump's federal police takeover and National Guard deployment earlier this year.

"They pass laws that make it almost impossible for me to get sentences that are appropriate."

Pirro cited the Incarceration Reduction Act and Youth Rehabilitation Amendment Act as examples of leftist policies letting armed offenders walk free.

"If a 19-year-old shoots someone on a bus, judges can still give them probation," she said. "He walked out of that courtroom."

While Congress has moved to roll back D.C.'s soft-on-crime statutes, Pirro said Senate inaction continues to let the city council "shield violent juveniles from justice."

She urged lawmakers to "lower the age, scrap these laws, and stop judges from releasing criminals who should be behind bars."

Despite the political resistance, Pirro touted Trump's federal crackdown as a success. She said the city's homicide rate has dropped 67% since the administration's intervention this summer, crediting "federal troops and angels" for restoring safety to the nation's capital.

D.C. recorded 274 murders in 2023 and 187 in 2024, according to federal data.

As of late 2025, the count stands at 122 — progress Pirro insists proves Trump's policing surge has been working, even as the leftist council "tries to sabotage it from within."

"D.C.'s leadership is protecting criminals, not citizens," Pirro said. "The federal government has had to step in just to make things right."

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.