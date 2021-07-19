×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: George Floyd Protests | washington | d.c. | black lives matter | marxist | muriel bowser | defund the police

DC Mayor Says BLM Plaza Will Stay

black lives matter square plaza in washington, dee see
(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

By    |   Monday, 19 July 2021 10:32 PM

Construction began Monday in making Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., permanent.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the plans Friday and reminded the public to expect lane closures, and 16th Street NW between H and K Streets will be closed to traffic. However, sidewalks will remain open and local access to businesses will continue as normal. The lane closure is in order to install roadway pavers, bollards, and the Black Lives Matter mural.

DDOT added traffic controls will guide drivers and pedestrians safely around the work zone, and construction is expected to conclude by Oct. 1. Once construction finishes, the permanent installation will accommodate vehicles, protect pedestrians, and maintain the original design.

Last year, after the police killing of George Floyd, Bowser renamed a section of 16th Street "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Construction began Monday in making Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., permanent.
washington, d.c., black lives matter, marxist, muriel bowser, defund the police
142
2021-32-19
Monday, 19 July 2021 10:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved