WSJ: National Guard in D.C. May Soon Be Armed

National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C., are reportedly preparing to carry weapons after initially being deployed without them.

The move follows President Donald Trump's call earlier this week to "take back" the capital from what he described as violent criminals.

Roughly 800 guard members have been in the city since Tuesday, performing administrative duties and vehicle patrols and serving as a visible presence near landmarks like Union Station and the National Mall. Until now, they were unarmed, with the Army saying weapons would remain in storage unless needed.

Late Friday, guard members were advised to be ready for orders to carry weapons, though no official directive had been issued as of Saturday morning, officials familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

The Pentagon referred questions to the Army, which did not comment.

The deployment is part of a federal security surge that includes agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Local officials have criticized the military presence, warning that guard members lack community-policing training and that their use risks blurring lines between military and civilian law enforcement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said guard members should take an active role, while Trump has placed the city under federal control until he determines "law and order" is restored.