War Dept Bars Troops From NFL 'Salute to Service' Events

The Pentagon this week said military members are prohibited from participating in the NFL's annual monthlong festivities honoring the armed forces.

The Department of War issued guidance banning active-duty troops and department personnel from taking part in official "Salute to Service" outreach activities in November, citing a lack of funding due to the ongoing government shutdown, The Washington Post reported.

The directive halts all military appearances typically paid for with appropriated funds, including flyovers, military bands, color guards, and ceremonial units.

The restriction means that the familiar sights of Black Hawk and Apache helicopter flyovers, large flag displays, and service member recognitions at NFL stadiums will be missing this year.

A War Department spokesperson confirmed that troops may still attend events in a personal capacity, wearing uniforms if service guidelines allow, but without representing the Pentagon in any official capacity.

"Service members are permitted to wear military uniforms at Veterans Day events, in a personal capacity, as long as it follows their service-specific guidelines," the Pentagon said in a statement to the Post.

The move marks a striking absence from a program long viewed as a symbol of unity between the military and America's most popular sports league.

Last year, a dozen NFL games featured official War Department participation, including helicopter flyovers and on-field ceremonies honoring veterans.

Private groups have stepped in to fill the gap. At Sunday's Cincinnati Bengals game, for example, the Tri-State Warbird Museum provided a B-25 Mitchell bomber flyover to replace the canceled Army aircraft appearance.

Museum President David O'Maley said his group "jumped at the opportunity" to honor veterans when the Pentagon could not participate.

"Supporting veterans of all conflicts is one of our principal missions," O'Maley said, the Post reported.

The NFL, in a statement, downplayed the impact of the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history, noting that its "Salute to Service" campaign continues year-round.

"Our long-standing efforts to support the military community continue throughout the year," said Anna Isaacson, the league's senior vice president of social responsibility.

The "Salute to Service" initiative, launched in 2011, has raised more than $75 million for military charities such as the USO, the Wounded Warrior Project, and the Pat Tillman Foundation.

This year's campaign marks the 250th anniversaries of the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, with all 32 NFL teams hosting tributes and community events.

