WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: walz | minnesota | plan | paid leave | illegals

Walz Unveils Paid Leave Plan That Includes Illegals

By    |   Thursday, 04 December 2025 01:00 PM EST

After Minnesota was rocked by a Somali-tied billion-dollar welfare fraud scandal, Democrat Gov. Tim Walz is now pushing one of the most radical 20-week paid family and medical leave programs in America — one that also offers benefits to illegal migrants, The Daily Wire reported Thursday.

The Paid Family and Medical Leave program is available to all eligible workers in the state, regardless of immigration status.

"Undocumented workers, youth workers, and new workers are also covered," a state website said.

Under the plan, individuals can take up to 12 weeks of leave for a serious personal medical condition and up to 12 weeks for family leave, capped at 20 weeks total per year.

It's also largely funded by employers through what is effectively a payroll tax, according to the report.

Republican state Rep. Walter Hudson said the mandate will devastate small businesses and slammed it for being absurdly expansive.

"We're one month out from destroying small business in Minnesota, unleashing a fresh wave of fraud where 30 people can claim time off to 'take care' of the same random person they have 'affinity' with," he wrote on X. 

Asked this week if the plan was vulnerable to fraud amid Minnesota's Somali-centered scandal, Walz shot back that the question was "disrespectful" to Minnesotans.

Under Walz's watch, Minnesota was rocked by a massive fraud scandal in which more than $1 billion in taxpayer-funded food and welfare aid was allegedly stolen through a network largely tied to Somali-run nonprofits and businesses.

Prosecutors say Feeding Our Future funneled money to shell operations that claimed to feed children during the pandemic but instead enriched participants who bought luxury homes, cars, and sent funds overseas.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
After Minnesota was rocked by a Somali-tied billion-dollar welfare fraud scandal, Democrat Gov. Tim Walz is now pushing one of the most radical 20-week paid family and medical leave programs in America - one that also offers benefits to illegal migrants...
walz, minnesota, plan, paid leave, illegals
278
2025-00-04
Thursday, 04 December 2025 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved