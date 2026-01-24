Walz: Federal Agents Sowing Chaos, Violence

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday called on President Donald Trump to remove the federal agents deployed to Minnesota in the wake of a controversial federal law-enforcement shooting that has inflamed tensions statewide.

"They are sowing chaos and violence. We've seen deadly violence from federal agents again and again and again," Walz said during a press conference following the incident.

Federal immigration officers shot and killed a man Saturday in Minneapolis, drawing hundreds of protesters in a city already shaken by another fatal shooting weeks earlier.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said a 37-year-old man was killed and added information about what led up to the shooting was limited.

Walz highlighted what he said was calm behavior from Minnesota residents.

"In contrast to that on these frozen streets what you witnessed yesterday was the best of Minnesota, peacefully exercising their first amendment rights.

"Despite the horrific acts by this federal government, Minnesotans are standing up for the rule of law, they are protesting loudly and urgently, but peacefully."

Walz also urged for protesters to remain peaceful.

"It must stay that way, Minnesota. Minnesotans are witnessing, we are creating a log of evidence for the future prosecution office agents and officials responsible for this. They are helping their neighbors, walking their kids to school, feeding families.

"I salute their courage and restraint, and I call on all Americans to see the decency that the state is exhibiting and the horrific cruelty, unprofessional, absolute abomination that is passing for what these ICE agents are doing on our streets."

"They think they can provoke us into abandoning our values.

"Well, they're dead wrong," Walz continued.

"We'll keep the peace, we'll secure the justice with our neighbors, and we'll see this occupation end.

"Minnesotans and Minnesota law enforcement that continuously is being denigrated by this administration will continue to be the adults in the room, the professionals in the room, the decent human beings in the room that will keep the peace," Walz said.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that federal officers were conducting an operation as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and fired "defensive shots" after a man with a handgun approached them and "violently resisted" when officers tried to disarm him.

O’Hara said police believe the man was a "lawful gun owner with a permit to carry."