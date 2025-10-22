WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: walmart | thanksgiving | turkey dinner | price

Walmart Slashes Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner to $4 Per Person

By    |   Wednesday, 22 October 2025 02:14 PM EDT

Walmart is serving up a full holiday feast for less than $4 per person, including a Butterball turkey at its lowest price since 2019.

The retail giant announced Tuesday that its annual Thanksgiving meal basket will feed 10 people for under $4 per person, making it the most affordable holiday feast Walmart has offered since the program began in 2022. 

The meal also includes a Butterball turkey priced at just 97 cents per pound — the lowest price since 2019.

The basket — available online or in stores — includes more than 20 national and private-label items, from Stove Top stuffing to Great Value pumpkin pie filling, giving families everything they need for a classic holiday spread without breaking the bank.

Walmart says the goal is simple: to help Americans stretch every dollar during the holidays while keeping tradition alive.

"We know every dollar and minute counts," said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. 

"We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity, or tradition."

The basket features all the essentials: a Butterball turkey, Stove Top stuffing, Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, russet potatoes, fresh cranberries, rolls, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn, and pumpkin pie fixings.

New meal baskets include a gluten-free Thanksgiving meal, a Balanced Swaps basket with high-protein and low-carb options, and a Prime Rib holiday basket featuring Choice Angus beef, salad, potatoes, and wine.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Walmart is serving up a full holiday feast for less than $4 per person, including a Butterball turkey at its lowest price since 2019. The retail giant announced Tuesday that its annual Thanksgiving meal basket will feed 10 people for under $4 per person...
walmart, thanksgiving, turkey dinner, price
236
2025-14-22
Wednesday, 22 October 2025 02:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved