Walmart Slashes Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner to $4 Per Person

Walmart is serving up a full holiday feast for less than $4 per person, including a Butterball turkey at its lowest price since 2019.

The retail giant announced Tuesday that its annual Thanksgiving meal basket will feed 10 people for under $4 per person, making it the most affordable holiday feast Walmart has offered since the program began in 2022.

The meal also includes a Butterball turkey priced at just 97 cents per pound — the lowest price since 2019.

The basket — available online or in stores — includes more than 20 national and private-label items, from Stove Top stuffing to Great Value pumpkin pie filling, giving families everything they need for a classic holiday spread without breaking the bank.

Walmart says the goal is simple: to help Americans stretch every dollar during the holidays while keeping tradition alive.

"We know every dollar and minute counts," said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S.

"We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity, or tradition."

The basket features all the essentials: a Butterball turkey, Stove Top stuffing, Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, russet potatoes, fresh cranberries, rolls, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn, and pumpkin pie fixings.

New meal baskets include a gluten-free Thanksgiving meal, a Balanced Swaps basket with high-protein and low-carb options, and a Prime Rib holiday basket featuring Choice Angus beef, salad, potatoes, and wine.