Multiple People Stabbed at Michigan Walmart

Saturday, 26 July 2025 06:50 PM EDT

Multiple people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said Saturday.

The Michigan State Police said the local sheriff's office is investigating the incident and details were limited. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A Walmart corporate spokesperson, Joe Pennington, said by email that the company was "working with police and defer questions to them right now."

Messages seeking comment were left with police and the mayor.

Traverse City is about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


