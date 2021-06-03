Study: Unemployment Claims in Florida Are Almost 97% Lower Than Last Year

Florida's unemployment claims are down 96.49% from the same week in 2020, a new study by WalletHub reveals.

It is the biggest drop in any of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. South Carolina was close behind with an 89% drop in unemployment claims.

The study compared the claims in the week of May 24, 2021 to the week of May 25,2020.

Here is a look at some of the key findings in the report.

Weekly unemployment claims in Florida increased by 22.11% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 9th smallest increase in the U.S.

There were 385,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is fewer than the 6.1 million during the peak of the pandemic (a 94% reduction).

Wyoming, Arkansas, Vermont, and Arizona had unemployment claims last week that were lower than before the pandemic.

New Hampshire ranked first in the U.S. in states where unemployment claims are recovering the quickest since the start of the pandemic. It was followed by South Dakota, South Carolina, Florida, and North Carolina. Ranked at the bottom of the list of states where unemployment claims are recovering the quickest were New Mexico, Idaho, Vermont, Alaska, West Virginia, Delaware, and Rhode Island.

In order to identify where states' workforces have recovered most from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment insurance initial claims for several key weeks.

The study also noted that red states unemployment claims are recovering the quickest. The states were designated red or blue based on how they voted in the 2020 election presidential election.