Rasmussen Poll: Plurality of Voters Support Musk, DOGE

By    |   Thursday, 13 February 2025 02:42 PM EST

A majority of likely voters say they support President Donald Trump's decision to put Elon Musk in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Rasmussen Reports survey results show.

Among the voters, 55% say they approve of Musk being in charge of DOGE, and that includes 38% who strongly approve, Rasmussen poll results found.

Another 45% disapprove of Musk running DOGE, including 37% who strongly disapprove.

A political party breakdown shows 83% of Republicans, 28% of Democrats, and 55% of unaffiliated voters at least somewhat approving of Musk being in charge of DOGE.

Trump named Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to lead DOGE, which has been tasked to find ways to streamline the bureaucracy and reduce government spending.

When asked "[h]ow important is it to reduce waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government?" a whopping 86% say it's important, including 66% saying it's very important, the poll results show. Just 11% disagree.

Voters also were asked for their impressions of Musk. Results show 52% say they have a favorable impression, including 31% very favorable, and 43% say they have an unfavorable impression, including 34% very unfavorable. Another 5% reported as unsure.

A share of 76% of Republicans view Musk favorably, and 67% of Democrats view the billionaire unfavorably. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 53% say they have a favorable impression of Musk, and 43% say they view him unfavorably.

Among voters who say it's very important to reduce government waste, fraud, and abuse, 65% say they have a favorable impression of Musk. Among those with a very unfavorable opinion of Musk, 78% say it's at least somewhat important to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse in the government.

More men (59%) than women voters (45%) say they have a favorable opinion of Musk, and men also are more likely to approve of Trump putting the billionaire in charge of DOGE, Rasmussen survey results show.

Voters under 40 are less likely than their elders to say it's very important to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey was conducted Feb. 6 and Feb. 9-10 among 1,196 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Fieldwork for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

