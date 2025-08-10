WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy Warns US Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks: 'We Will Not Allow Russia to Deceive America'

By    |   Sunday, 10 August 2025 07:13 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed Sunday that Kyiv will not let Moscow mislead Washington, as President Donald Trump prepares for high stakes talks Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

In his Sunday night national address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine remains in constant contact with the U.S. "to ensure real peace," and praised Trump's "determination" to stop the killing in the three-year-old full-scale war.

"We understand Russia's intention to try to deceive America — we will not allow this," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy's remarks came hours after Russian air-dropped bombs struck the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, hitting homes, a bus station, and a clinic. He confirmed casualties and lauded first responders for saving lives under fire.

The Ukrainian leader urged stronger sanctions and economic pressure on Moscow, arguing that "if Russia does not want to stop the war, then its economy must be stopped."

Zelenskyy spoke with the leaders of Sweden, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and France, all of whom reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Zelenskyy highlighted new cooperation with Sweden to bolster Ukraine's combat aviation, as well as ongoing energy collaboration with Azerbaijan despite Russian strikes on shared infrastructure.

On the battlefield, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces are making gains in the Sumy region and praised multiple military units for resilience in key areas, including the heavily contested Pokrovsk direction.

"The sole root cause of these killings is Putin's desire to wage war and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with," Zelenskyy said, vowing that Ukraine "will certainly defend our state and our independence."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


