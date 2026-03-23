VOA Journalists Sue, Accuse Trump Team of Censorship

A group of journalists and press freedom organizations filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration, alleging it has improperly used Voice of America to promote partisan messaging and suppress unfavorable news coverage, The Hill reported.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., includes two current and two former VOA journalists, along with advocacy groups PEN America and Reporters Without Borders.

The plaintiffs argue that their First Amendment rights have been violated through alleged political interference in editorial decisions.

According to the filing, President Donald Trump's administration has engaged in efforts to "suppress coverage of events that it wishes had not occurred" while directing that "partisan messages be passed off … as 'news.'"

Attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote that "censorship and propaganda are two sides of the same coin. All of this violates the federal statutes that govern VOA, and the Constitution itself; and all of this undermines the credibility of the United States in the eyes of the world."

The lawsuit names U.S. Agency for Global Media, VOA's parent agency, along with acting CEO Michael Rigas and senior official Kari Lake. The plaintiffs accuse agency leadership of censoring interviews, video footage, and reporting, including coverage of anti-government protests in Iran, and restricting content from VOA's Persian-language service. The legal action follows recent court rulings involving USAGM leadership. Earlier this month, a federal judge found that Lake unlawfully exercised authority over the agency. The judge ordered VOA to reinstate employees after staffing cuts implemented under the Trump administration. Amid the ongoing legal disputes, Trump has nominated Sarah Rogers, currently serving as undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, to lead USAGM pending Senate confirmation. In response to the lawsuit, a USAGM spokesperson said, "American taxpayers fund USAGM and Voice of America, and those funds by law must support broadcasting that reflects U.S. policy and the interests of the American people." The spokesperson added that "USAGM is responsible for oversight of its networks, including Voice of America, and for ensuring compliance with the VOA Charter, which requires authoritative, accurate journalism that is reflective of and clearly presents U.S. policies." The plaintiffs argue that federal law requires VOA to provide "reliable and authoritative, accurate, objective, and comprehensive" reporting free from political interference — standards they claim have been violated. The complaint also underscores the importance of independent journalism during international crises, including the war with Iran, warning that compromised reporting risks enabling misinformation and undermining public understanding. The plaintiffs are seeking declaratory relief, nominal damages, and attorney fees, as well as a court order to halt what they describe as unlawful viewpoint discrimination.