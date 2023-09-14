Ramaswamy: Hunter Biden Indictment a 'Smoke Screen'

On Thursday, entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy denounced the indictment of Hunter Biden on gun-related charges, labeling it a "smoke screen."

According to The Hill, Ramaswamy asserts that this legal action was intended to divert attention from allegations that the Biden family has exploited U.S. foreign policy to advance their financial interests.

"Don't fall for it," Ramaswamy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is a fig leaf designed to deflect attention away from the real problem: the Biden family is selling out U.S. foreign policy for their own family's private financial gain. That's really what's wrong, and we must hold politicians in both major political parties when they use our foreign policy to enrich their family members," he said.

Hunter Biden faces three firearm-related charges, as prosecutors in Delaware have officially filed these cases. Court filings reveal that the charges encompass two counts related to his purported omission of drug use information during the firearm acquisition process and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm while dependent upon a controlled substance.

The indictment omits any reference to tax-related offenses. This facet would have fallen under the purview of a previous agreement, which would have required Biden to admit guilt to two counts of willful tax evasion, as reported by The Hill.

The most severe charge entails a potential incarceration term of a maximum of ten years and fines as high as $250,000.

Ramaswamy also remarked on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., recent decision to initiate an official impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This move stems from House Republican inquiries into the foreign business activities of the Biden family and the ongoing legal proceedings involving Hunter Biden.

"The impeachment inquiry initiated by the House against President Biden is a step in the right direction, but the public shouldn't fall for the trick of diverting attention away from the true problem," Ramaswamy continued. "It's also no accident that today's indictment comes at a moment when President Biden's own popularity within the Democratic Party is cratering.

"I predict this is the first step for the Democrat Party managerial class to pressure Joe Biden out of the race," Ramaswamy continued. "Biden will become a sacrificial pawn in service to the deep state that wants to keep power at all costs."