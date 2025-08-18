WATCH TV LIVE

6K Student Visas Revoked for Overstays, Terrorism

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 04:33 PM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pulled more than 6,000 student visas in 2025 for overstays, law violations and supporting terrorism.

"Every single student visa revoked under the Trump administration has happened because the individual has either broken the law or expressed support for terrorism while in the United States," a senior State Department official said in a statement.

"About 4,000 visas alone have been revoked because these visitors broke the law while visiting our country, including records of assault and DUIs."

Out of the 6,000 visas revoked, roughly 800 of those students were facing arrest or charges stemming from assault, and about 250 people had allegedly raised funds for Hamas, a designated terrorist group by the U.S., according to the State Department.

Solange Reyner

