WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: visa | trump card | residency | foreign | immigration

Trump Unveils TrumpCard.gov Website for $5 Million US Residency Visa

Thursday, 12 June 2025 07:18 AM EDT

President Donald Trump touted a new website for his planned $5 million U.S. residency permit Wednesday, saying the waiting list for the golden visa has opened on TrumpCard.gov.

"Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World," Trump wrote in a social media post.

Trump unveiled the first such visa aboard Air Force One in April, holding a golden prototype that bore his face and promising the special permit would probably be available "in less than two weeks."

The visas are not available yet, but the website announced Wednesday allows interested parties to submit their name, desired visa and email address under a header that says "The Trump Card is Coming."

Trump previously said the new visa, a high-price version of the traditional green card, would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the US national deficit.

The announcement comes as deportation raids are being ramped up across the country, prompting protests, and as Trump's administration faces ongoing lawsuits and accusations of rights violations over its anti-immigration blitz.

Trump has said the new card would be a route to highly prized U.S. citizenship. He said in February that his administration hoped to sell "maybe a million" of the cards and did not rule out that Russian oligarchs may be eligible.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump touted a new website for his planned $5 million U.S. residency permit Wednesday, saying the waiting list for the golden visa has opened on TrumpCard.gov.
visa, trump card, residency, foreign, immigration
234
2025-18-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved