×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Virus Outbreak | Missouri Schools

Missouri AG Seeks Temporary Restraining Orders in Mask Lawsuits

Missouri AG Seeks Temporary Restraining Orders in Mask Lawsuits
 In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP)

Monday, 31 January 2022 05:29 PM

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is seeking temporary restraining orders to halt mask mandates in three of the 45 mask-requiring school districts he has sued, and his office said additional requests will follow.

The motions announced Monday ask judges to halt mask mandates at Columbia Public Schools, St. Charles School District and Ferguson-Florissant School District. A news release said more restraining order requests are “on the way,” but didn't say when or how many. A message seeking further information wasn't immediately returned.

Schmitt sued the nearly four dozen districts earlier in January, saying parents should be the ones making health decisions for children. He also has questioned the effectiveness of masks, although experts agree that masks slow the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found strong evidence that mask mandates help.

Some school leaders and elected officials have accused Schmitt of a political ploy. He is a candidate for the Republican nomination for Senate in the August primary election.

It wasn't immediately clear when judges would rule on the temporary restraining order requests.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is seeking temporary restraining orders to halt mask mandates in three of the 45 mask-requiring school districts he has sued, and his office said additional requests will follow.The motions announced Monday ask judges to halt mask...
Virus Outbreak, Missouri Schools
178
2022-29-31
Monday, 31 January 2022 05:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved