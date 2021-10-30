×
Tags: ISIS/Islamic State | Law Enforcement | War on Terrorism | virginia | police | halloween | malls

Northern Virginia Police Bolster Security Over Potential ISIS Threat

a photo of a sign reading danger terror threat
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 30 October 2021 02:11 PM

Police in Northern Virginia are preparing additional security measures for the Halloween weekend amid a security threat that is believed to be linked to ISIS.

ABC News reported a threat to shopping centers in Northern Virginia might be linked to ISIS, but the credibility of the info is still under investigation.

"We have no comment," an FBI spokesperson said. "However, we would remind you the FBI takes all potential threats to public safety seriously and we take all appropriate steps to determine the credibility of any information we receive."

Law enforcement officials in Fairfax County, Arlington County, Loudoun County, and Prince William County said there would be an increased police presence this weekend. However, no reports can confirm the threat is linked to ISIS.

"We receive information, sometimes the information we receive is not with great specificity, but we have to respond to it nonetheless," Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis announced Friday, according to The Hill.

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) released a statement Friday on Twitter that it "is aware of information circulating regarding a non-specific, unconfirmed threat to shopping centers. There is no specific or identified threat to our region. As always, the public is encouraged to remain attentive as you go about your normal routine, particularly in areas where large crowds of people typically gather such as shopping centers, restaurant districts, religious services, and public transportation hubs to name a few."


virginia, police, halloween, malls, fbi, threat, intelligence
2021-11-30
Saturday, 30 October 2021 02:11 PM
