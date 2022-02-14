Virginia Prosecutor Unknowingly Hired Registered Sex Offender

The Commonwealth Attorney’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, hired a sex offender after failing to submit the applicant to a background check.

The applicant, an unidentified male, was fired days after being hired as a paralegal, Just the News reports.

The man, identified only as John, told a local Fox News affiliate that he, after five years in prison where he spent time studying legal issues, is attempting to rebuild his life. John expected a background check when he was hired, which did not occur. He was immediately given a badge, access to cases and a backlog of old files.

John added that he was struggling with mental illness at the time he was downloading thousands of pictures, including child pornography.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s office learned of John’s criminal status when his probation officer called to confirm his employment.

Loudoun County prosecutor Buta Biberaj declined to comment, citing privacy policies on personnel issues, but issued a statement through her office about hiring procedures.

“Applicants for employment are reviewed through established Loudoun County Human Resources processes. Thereafter, the applicants are referred to [the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney]. Candidates submit to a vetting process. All offers of employment are contingent on, and subject to, a background check, and a probationary period. If a candidate is deemed inappropriate, our office takes immediate action to rectify any concerns,” the statement says.