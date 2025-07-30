Virginia Councilman Attacked, Set on Fire

Virginia councilman Lee Vogler was set on fire Wednesday by a man who forced his way into his office, according to media reports.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes by WBTM, is currently in police custody.

Hayes reportedly dumped a five-gallon bucket of gasoline on Vogler after forcing his way into his workplace at Showcase Magazine. Vogler ran to the front of the building to try to escape, and Hayes followed him and set him on fire.

"Lee is awake and talking, and is en route to the burns center in Lynchburg," Showcase Magazine publisher Andrew Brooks said in a video published on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our hearts and prayers are with him. We don't really know what to say," he added.

Vogler and Hayes know each other and the attack stems from a personal matter, according to media reports.