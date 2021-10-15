Trafalgar Poll: Virginia Race in Dead Heat With Youngkin Edge

GOP businessman Glenn Youngkin holds a razor-thin lead over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race, according to a new Trafalgar poll.

When asked, "If the election were held tomorrow, who are you most likely to support?," 48.4% said Youngkin and 47.5% answered McAuliffe, according to the Trafalgar results Thursday.

Another 1.3% of respondents said they would choose a third-party/write-in candidate, and 2.8% said they were undecided in a survey that has a 2.96% margin of error.

The poll also asked Virginia voters if they agreed or disagreed with McAuliffe's statement in a recent debate that parents should not tell schools what to teach.

A total of 54.4% disagreed with McAuliffe's comment — including 45.7% strongly disagreeing — and 37.1% agreed or strongly agreed with the comment.

The Trafalgar poll also asked Virginia residents, "What best describes your opinion of how Joe Biden is handling his job as President?"

A total of 58.4% said they disapproved or strongly disapproved, while 39.9% said they strongly approved or approved of Biden's job.

The Trafalgar poll was conducted Oct. 11-13 among 1,095 likely voters via live calls, integrated voice responses, text messages, emails, and two proprietary digital methods.

A CBS News poll on Tuesday said McAuliffe held a slight lead with 50% of likely voters, but Youngkin was right behind him with 47%.

Schools have become a hot issue in the Virginia gubernatorial race due to critical race theory curriculum and an alleged rape case involving a boy wearing a skirt.

The father of the alleged female rape victim in a Loudoun County school became the poster child for what the National School Boards Association has suggested could be a form of "domestic terrorism" after he was arrested at a school board meeting.

What teachers should be teaching has reached a fever pitch recently as the notion of critical race theory has emerged.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.