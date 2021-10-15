×
Tags: virginia | governor | election | youngkin | mcaulife

Trafalgar Poll: Virginia Race in Dead Heat With Youngkin Edge

glenn youngkin answers question in debate
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin debates former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Sept. 28, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 October 2021 09:26 AM

GOP businessman Glenn Youngkin holds a razor-thin lead over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race, according to a new Trafalgar poll.

When asked, "If the election were held tomorrow, who are you most likely to support?," 48.4% said Youngkin and 47.5% answered McAuliffe, according to the Trafalgar results Thursday.

Another 1.3% of respondents said they would choose a third-party/write-in candidate, and 2.8% said they were undecided in a survey that has a 2.96% margin of error.

The poll also asked Virginia voters if they agreed or disagreed with McAuliffe's statement in a recent debate that parents should not tell schools what to teach.

A total of 54.4% disagreed with McAuliffe's comment — including 45.7% strongly disagreeing — and 37.1% agreed or strongly agreed with the comment.

The Trafalgar poll also asked Virginia residents, "What best describes your opinion of how Joe Biden is handling his job as President?"

A total of 58.4% said they disapproved or strongly disapproved, while 39.9% said they strongly approved or approved of Biden's job.

The Trafalgar poll was conducted Oct. 11-13 among 1,095 likely voters via live calls, integrated voice responses, text messages, emails, and two proprietary digital methods.

A CBS News poll on Tuesday said McAuliffe held a slight lead with 50% of likely voters, but Youngkin was right behind him with 47%.

Schools have become a hot issue in the Virginia gubernatorial race due to critical race theory curriculum and an alleged rape case involving a boy wearing a skirt.

The father of the alleged female rape victim in a Loudoun County school became the poster child for what the National School Boards Association has suggested could be a form of "domestic terrorism" after he was arrested at a school board meeting.

What teachers should be teaching has reached a fever pitch recently as the notion of critical race theory has emerged.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
