Virginia County Survey Asks Students 12 and Up About Their Sex Lives

A survey in one Northern Virginia county will ask students as young as 12 years old about their sex lives, it was reported Monday.

Fairfax County planned to conduct a survey that also asks about students’ dating lives, home lives, and more, ABC 7News reported.

Students in Grades 8, 10, and 12 will have the option of participating in the 2021 Fairfax County Youth Survey.

Among the survey questions are:

Have you ever had sexual intercourse?

How old were you when you had sexual intercourse for the first time?

During your life, with how many people have you had sexual intercourse?

During the past 3 months, with how many people have you had sexual intercourse?

Have you ever had oral sex?

7News reported the survey, a collaboration between Fairfax County Government and Fairfax County Public Schools, will ask students their ages, whether they are male, female, or transgender, and about their sexual orientation and race.

The survey also will inquire about students’ experience at school, how they spend their time after school, home lives, bullying, and their feelings during the past 12 months.

Students also will be asked about how often they use tobacco, alcohol, and drugs.

The Fairfax County Youth Survey last year found that 20% of students ages 13-18 vape, and two years ago found that 37% of students reported high levels of stress and 28% felt sad or hopeless for two or more weeks in a row, 7News reported.

The Fairfax County website says the survey is "comprehensive, anonymous, and voluntary."

"The results provide a snapshot of the county's youth and serve as a barometer of the community's effectiveness in fostering healthy choices in young people," the county's website says.

Fairfax County's 6th Graders can participate in a separate survey.

The Virginia public schools system was a major topic heading into last week's gubernatorial election in which Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Youngkin focused on parental anger over the way schools have addressed race and gender and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders at Northern Virginia's religious private schools recently said enrollments were growing because parents are pulling children out of public schools for reasons that include dissatisfaction with what's being taught in places such as Fairfax and Loudoun counties.