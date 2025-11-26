Virginia Assistant Principal, Brother Arrested for Plot to Kill ICE Officers

An assistant principal of a Virginia high school and his brother were arrested for allegedly planning attacks against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Wednesday.

The investigation began last month after an off-duty Norfolk police officer overheard John Wilson Bennett and his brother, Mark Booth Bennett, talking about plans to "kill police officers and ICE agents." Mark Bennett was also reportedly overheard saying he intended to meet with like-minded individuals in Las Vegas to buy firearms with explosive rounds to carry out the attacks.

Two days later, Mark Bennett was arrested at Norfolk International Airport as he prepared to board a flight to Charlotte, the first leg of his trip to Las Vegas. That same day, John Bennett was arrested in Virginia Beach, where he has served as the assistant principal of Kempsville High School since 2009.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, a violation of Virginia state law, and will undergo court proceedings at a later date.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that "it's chilling that a human being, much less a child educator, would plot to ambush and kill ICE law enforcement officers — offering such specifics as to getting a high caliber rifle that would pierce the law enforcements’ bullet proof vests."

She added that "thanks to Homeland Security investigations and our partners, these men are behind bars. Our officers are facing a more than 1,150% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members."

McLaughlin emphasized that "from bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families."