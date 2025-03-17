VA Halts Gender-Affirming Care to Trans Veterans

The Veterans Affairs Department announced Monday it will no longer provide gender-affirming medical treatment to transgender former service members, The Hill reported.

The VA said it's rescinding a 2018 directive that provided hormone therapy and pre- and post-operative care for gender-affirming surgery. The policy let trans veterans use restrooms and be assigned rooms in VA facilities that match their gender identity and also required staff to use their pronouns, The Hill said.

The policy reversal was done to comply with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office. The order proclaimed the U.S. government recognizes only two sexes, male and female, and prevents federal money being spent on "gender ideology."

"Effective immediately, VA will not offer cross-sex hormone therapy to veterans who have a current diagnosis or history of or exhibit symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria," the VA said in a release.

The VA also announced it will no longer offer chest binders, surgical compression vests, wigs and dilator sets for trans veterans. Money meant for gender-affirming care will be redirected to help paralyzed veterans and amputees, the VA said.

Less than one-tenth of a percent of the 9.1 million veterans enrolled in VA health care are transgender, The Hill reported, citing a Veterans Health Administration study.

"I mean no disrespect to anyone, but VA should not be focused on helping veterans attempt to change their sex. The vast majority of veterans and Americans agree, and that is why this is the right decision," VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement. "All eligible veterans — including trans-identified veterans — will always be welcome at VA and will always receive the benefits and services they've earned under the law. But if veterans want to attempt to change their sex, they can do so on their own dime."