VA Announces Record $4.8B for Healthcare Upgrades

The Department of Veterans Affairs will spend $4.8 billion in fiscal year 2026 to modernize, repair and improve healthcare facilities nationwide, marking the largest single-year investment in the Veterans Health Administration's Non-Recurring Maintenance (NRM) program in the agency's history, the VA announced Wednesday.

The funding will support infrastructure upgrades at VA medical centers and clinics across the country through the NRM program, which finances one-time repair and modernization projects aimed at ensuring safe, effective patient care.

The program focuses on major maintenance needs that fall outside routine upkeep.

"Under President [Donald] Trump, VA is putting Veterans first, and this historic investment underscores that fact," VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement. "Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for veterans, and these funds will enable VA to achieve that goal."

According to the department, the $4.8 billion allocation includes $2.8 billion to repair and upgrade aging infrastructure systems in VA medical facilities, $1 billion to maintain and modernize electronic health record systems, and $500 million for major building improvements such as elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants.

An additional $500 million will be used to modernize medical centers to support current and future healthcare delivery needs.

VA officials said the electronic health record funding will also cover facility preparation for future updates under the department's EHR modernization initiative.

VA will identify and approve specific projects on a quarterly basis. The department said the first-quarter project list for fiscal year 2026 totals $468 million, with additional projects to be announced later in the year.

The investment comes as VA continues efforts to improve access to care and modernize aging facilities across its nationwide healthcare system, which serves millions of veterans annually.