Visitors Still Peek in Window to Grave of 1800s Doc Who Feared Being Buried Alive

In Newhaven, Vermont, in the late 19th century, Dr. Timothy Clark Smith was buried with a window, a bell, and a chisel just in case he woke up.

According to CBS 6 Albany, Smith suffered from taphephobia, designed the grave for fear of being buried alive.

"It's been years since you could see down there," Roger Boise said, the president of the Evergreen Cemetery Association in New Haven, Vermont. "I know he's buried there and there's the glass plate. And he supposedly had something to break it if he needed to. There's also a bell down there I was told."

Boise adds that the departed doctor may also be buried with a staircase in the grave mound.

The window, filled with condensation, makes it hard to depict if there's any activity down there, but that hasn't stopped locals in the sleepy New England town from venturing to the haunting sight.

Kim Gray, who was touring near the grounds, said, "We were checking out the foliage and I heard about this a couple of years ago. We were over in New Haven and I thought this would be a great day to do it, so here we are!"

One other bystander said, "I just found it fascinating, the story behind it and everything. Just why he had this grave built for him and everything and the fear he could be buried alive."

They added that "You can hear screams at night apparently. That's the rumor I heard."