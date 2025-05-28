Americans Going to Venezuela Warned: 'Prepare a Will'

The State Department has hit Venezuela with its most serious — Level 4: Do Not Travel — warning. The government said any American who wants to travel there should "prepare a will."

The warning is also being transmitted by U.S. embassies in neighboring South American countries and those that have direct air connections to Venezuela.

A State Department news release indicated travelers might get into Venezuela without issue, but getting out is another question.

"More U.S. nationals are currently wrongfully detained in Venezuela than in any other country," the release stated.

The State Department warned that just being discovered as an American there could lead to problems.

"Venezuelan security forces have detained U.S. citizens for up to five years without respect to due process, in harsh conditions — including torture — frequently based solely on their U.S. nationality or U.S. passport," the release stated.

The U.S. does not have an embassy in Venezuela so Americans who run into trouble there have no one at hand to help. According to the State Department, there are many consequences faced by any American entering Venezuela:

Wrongful detention

Torture in detention

Terrorism

Kidnapping

Unfair law enforcement practices

Violent crime

Civil unrest

Inadequate healthcare

Americans who are detained in Venezuela, according to the State Department, are often kept isolated and are not allowed to contact anyone.

"Detainees are frequently denied access to family members and legal counsel. The United States cannot provide routine or emergency consular assistance to U.S. nationals in Venezuela," the release stated.

The government said any American deciding to travel to Venezuela or to remain there should "prepare a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney."