GOP Rep. Gimenez: 'Equivalent to Fall of Berlin Wall'

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., says the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro is the Western hemisphere’s "equivalent of the fall of the Berlin wall."

"🚨I have just spoken to Secretary of State Marco Rubio," Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., wrote on X.

"President [Donald] Trump has changed the course of history in our hemisphere. Our country & the world are safer for it.

"Today's decisive action is this hemisphere's equivalent to the Fall of the Berlin Wall.

"It's a big day in Florida, where the majority of Venezuelan, Cuban, & Nicaraguan exiles reside. This is the community I represent & we are overwhelmed with emotion and hope.

"We are forever grateful to President Trump & to our brave service members for this stellar military operation.

"¡Gracias!"