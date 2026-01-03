GOP Rep. Gimenez: 'Equivalent to Fall of Berlin Wall'

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., says the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro is the Western hemisphere’s "equivalent of the fall of the Berlin wall."
"🚨I have just spoken to Secretary of State Marco Rubio," Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., wrote on X.
"President [Donald] Trump has changed the course of history in our hemisphere. Our country & the world are safer for it.
"Today's decisive action is this hemisphere's equivalent to the Fall of the Berlin Wall.
"It's a big day in Florida, where the majority of Venezuelan, Cuban, & Nicaraguan exiles reside. This is the community I represent & we are overwhelmed with emotion and hope.
"We are forever grateful to President Trump & to our brave service members for this stellar military operation.
"¡Gracias!"
