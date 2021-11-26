Top Vax Makers Say They're Already on the Case Against New COVID Mutation

Some of the world's top makers of coronavirus vaccines said Friday they're already working at an accelerated pace to battle omicron, studying the new variant and aiming to adapt their products to protect against this latest mutation.

As reported by CNBC, Pfizer and BioNTech said they are investigating omicron. They said that they believe their vaccine can be adapted quickly should it be needed to curb the spread.

"We understand the concern of experts and have immediately initiated investigations on variant B.1.1.529," the companies said.

CNBC put a timeline to their research. The outlet said that according to Pfizer and BioNTech, more data from lab tests is anticipated in two weeks at the outside.

"These data will provide more information about whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally," the companies said, according to the business news network's report.

They also estimated their mRNA vaccine, administered via a series of two shots, could be adapted within six weeks and shipped within a little over three months.

Not to be outdone, Moderna, which like Pfizer has produced an mRNA vaccine administered through two doses, said it will test three booster candidates against omicron.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson said it's already testing its single-dose vax against omicron.

Likewise, CNBC said, another leading vaccine maker, AstraZeneca, is also investigating the variant. The network said the company maintains that its product is conducive to a speedy response to new mutations. The company said research is underway in Botswana and Eswatini, where omicron has been identified.