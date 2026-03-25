WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: valero | port arthur | texas | refinery | restart

Valero Prepares Restart of Port Arthur, Texas Oil Refinery After Blast

Wednesday, 25 March 2026 07:47 AM EDT

Valero Energy Corp is preparing to restart its 380,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, oil refinery this week after shutting the plant on Tuesday following an explosion and fire the previous day, two people familiar with operations said.

Workers were blocking the pipelines that feed the damaged 47,000-bpd unit 243 diesel hydrotreater early on Wednesday, the sources said, adding that the shutdown was needed to extinguish the fire on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported from the blast, triggered after process fluid was released on unit 243, Valero said in a regulatory filing.

The explosion was felt 11 miles (18 km) from the plant, located on the east Texas border with Louisiana.

The outage comes as refining margins are strong due to closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran amid the conflict in the region, which has shut significant supply of refined products from Middle Eastern refineries.

Once the feed lines to unit 243 have been blocked, Valero will return natural gas to the plant and re-light the safety flare system and boilers to raise steam that drives utilities and heat production units, the sources said.

Feedstock can be reintroduced once 14 other production units return to operating temperatures, and the process of getting output within specifications will take place. The refinery's production will be brought up to planned levels, as close to maximum capacity as possible.

Hydrotreaters use hydrogen to remove sulfur from motor fuels during production, in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Valero Energy Corp is preparing to restart its 380,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, oil refinery this week after shutting the plant on Tuesday following an explosion and fire the previous day, two people familiar with operations said.
valero, port arthur, texas, refinery, restart
244
2026-47-25
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 07:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved