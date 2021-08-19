US Administers More Than 1M COVID Vaccines in 24 Hours

The White House on Thursday said over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours.

The announcement came in a Thursday tweet from Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director. It is the first time in nearly seven weeks that one million doses have been administered.

“Thursday just in: +1.02M doses reported administered, including 562K newly vaccinated. First 1M day reported in nearly seven weeks! 31% week-over week increase in the daily average of people completing their vaccine series, maximizing their protection against Delta," Shahpar wrote.

The Hill reported the numbers show the rate of vaccinations are increasing in the U.S. after staying at about 500,000 a day.

The outlet noted vaccinations had begun to stagnate after reaching a peak in mid-April of about 3.3 million doses a day.

The news came after health officials recommended Wednesday that all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after receiving a second inoculation of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to in an effort to increase their protection amid the Delta variant.

The boosters would begin around Sept. 20.

Health officials noted those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need extra shots. But the officials said they are still waiting for additional data and have yet to work out the details.