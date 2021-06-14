Poll Finds Most Democrats Think Employers Should Mandate COVID Vaccines

Most Democrats support an employee vaccine mandate, according to a new poll released Monday.

When broken down among voters in the 2020 election, 83% of the respondents who voted for President Joe Biden were in favor of vaccine mandates; 33% of those who voted for former President Donald Trump supported a mandate.

When it comes to bigger businesses that “accommodate larger groups of people, such as arenas, cruise ships or airplanes,” 87% of Democrats and 46% of Republicans supported a vaccine mandate, the poll found.

The survey found that 81% of Democrats support requiring customers and attendees at large venues to be vaccinated,compared with 33% of Republicans.

The poll also found:

77% of Democrats say they’re fully or partially vaccinated, compared with 57% of independents and 52% of Republicans.

5% of Democrats say they won’t get vaccinated, compared with 21% of independents and 29% of Republicans.

80% of respondents were comfortable going on a road trip, 71% feel that way about gathering with friends and going to a restaurant or bar, and 72% are fine with going to a workplace. But only 50% are comfortable getting on an airplane and 45% with going to a large event.

83% believe businesses that handle travel and crowds ought to be taking an array of safety measures like cleaning and social distancing; 69% think those kinds of businesses ought to require masks for everyone; 65% want them to require vaccines for their workers; and 57% say they should require vaccines for their customers.

75% of vaccinated people tend to be comfortable, but 79% of non-vaccinated people are just as comfortable going out to public places.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.