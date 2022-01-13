×
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Donald Trump | Health Topics | Joe Biden | Vaccines | vaccine mandates

Trump: Biden's Vow to 'Shut Down the Virus' Has 'Failed Miserably'

president donald trump gives an enthusiastic thumbs up
Former President Donald Trump (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 13 January 2022 04:19 PM

Not only did everyone know the Biden administration's vaccine mandate on private businesses was "unconstitutional," according to former President Donald Trump, but President Joe Biden's primary campaign promise to "shut down the virus" has "failed miserably."

Trump wrote in a statement Thursday from his Save America PAC:

"The Supreme Court has spoken, confirming what we all knew: Biden's disastrous mandates are unconstitutional. Biden promised to shut down the virus, not the economy but he has failed miserably on both — and mandates would have further destroyed the economy. We are proud of the Supreme Court for not backing down. No mandates!"

Trump's statement echoes his remarks earlier this week in an interview with NPR. He stressed the Biden administration has to stop forcing compliance on a mandate and focus on treatment of the inevitably of COVID-19 infections.

"The mandate is really hurting our country — now that's advice to an administration more so than to the Americans," Trump said. "A lot of Americans aren't standing for it, and it's hurting our country. It's hurting our economy very badly.

"And being very — the proud person that did so well with therapeutics and vaccines and everything else and getting them done in record times, you know, I have a lot to say on the subject.

"And one of the things I say is they have to start promoting and making the therapeutics more available, because we have great therapeutics, too, in addition to the vaccines."

Trump has said he has received both vaccination doses and the booster, and has had to respond to boos from his own supporters on the latter at a town hall style rally in Florida.

