The Department of Veteran Affairs on Monday harshly condemned what it called a false Guardian report that claimed recent updates in VA medical center bylaws could result in certain veterans being refused treatment.

The VA explained that the updates in medical center bylaws were to ensure compliance with White House executive orders, and "will have no impact whatsoever on who VA treats or who works at VA."

The VA stated that "the fact that The Guardian is trying to misrepresent these changes as anything more than a formality underscores its extreme liberal bias and steadfast commitment to spreading disinformation."

The VA specified that The Guardian's claim that doctors at VA hospitals nationwide could refuse to treat unmarried veterans and Democrats under new hospital guidelines is "false," emphasizing that "federal law prohibits that, and VA will always follow federal law. All eligible veterans will always be welcome at VA and will always receive the benefits and services they’ve earned under the law."

The VA added that a series of other such claims in The Guardian article were also untrue.

In one such example, the newspaper's claim that "individual workers are now free to decline to care for patients based on personal characteristics not explicitly prohibited by federal law” is false, with the VA emphatically stating that "federal law prohibits that, and VA will always follow federal law."