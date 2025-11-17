Criminal Illegal Alien, a Wanted Terrorist, Arrested in Kansas

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested a criminal illegal alien wanted in his home country of Uzbekistan for belonging to a terrorist organization, the Department of Homeland Security announced in a press release on Monday.

ICE arrested 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov in Kansas earlier this month while he was working as a commercial truck driver.

Pennsylvania, headed by Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro, issued him a commercial driver's license, and the Biden administration granted him work authorization in January 2024, according to the DHS statement.

Uzbek authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bozorov three years ago for being a member of a terrorist organization; he is accused of distributing propaganda calling for jihad online and recruiting terrorists to join the jihad movement.

Bozorov illegally entered the United States in February 2023. He was then arrested by U.S. Border Patrol and released into American communities by former President Joe Biden's administration, according to DHS.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the press release that "not only was Akhror Bozorov - a wanted terrorist - released into the country by the Biden administration, but he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro's Pennsylvania."

McLaughlin added that "this should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America's highways.

"Biden and [then-DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President [Donald] Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats."