Tags: uvalde | school shooting | families | settlement | city

Uvalde to Pay $2 Million to Families of School Shooting Victims

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 01:55 PM EDT

The city of Uvalde, Texas, has reached a $2 million settlement with most of the families of the children killed in a 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school, a lawyer for the families said at a news conference Wednesday.

"The city of Uvalde has agreed to pay its insurance of $2 million, which is all that there was," Josh Koskoff said in announcing the agreement.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed on May 24, 2022, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and barricaded himself inside adjoining classrooms with dozens of students.

A U.S. Justice Department review found that local police had ignored accepted practices by failing to confront the gunman directly, instead waiting outside the classroom for more than an hour despite calls for help from the children.

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 01:55 PM
