Utah Valley President Praises Community After Campus Tragedy

By    |   Friday, 12 September 2025 07:16 PM EDT

The president of Utah Valley University on Friday said the "beauty of community" has shone through after the "grievous act of violence" that rocked the campus in Orem, Utah, this week.

UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez made the remarks in a video posted on Instagram, two days after a gunman fatally shot Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk during an event on campus.

"To our UVU community, the last few days have been tragic. Our university experienced a grievous act of violence," Tuminez said.

"My heart breaks for Erika, the widow of Charlie Kirk; her young children; and Charlie's family and friends. We have experienced trauma and grief on the campus of Utah Valley University. I grieve with everyone who has been affected.

"But the last few days have also shown us the beauty of community. We have received countless notes of love, concern, and support. Many from Utah, the country, and the rest of the world have prayed for us and wished us clarity, healing, and resilience," she continued.

"During this terribly sad time, we have an opportunity to show that human connection is stronger than violence. That love is stronger than fear. We can strengthen human compassion and patience for ourselves and others in the face of tragedy."

The UVU campus is expected to reopen on Monday. Tuminez said UVU is working with local, state, and federal authorities on a safe return to campus.

