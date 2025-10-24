USDA: Can't Use Contingency Funds for SNAP Aid

The Trump administration is warning that it can't use emergency funds to pay for food stamps during the government shutdown — a move that could soon leave millions of Americans without assistance unless Congress acts.

In a memo obtained by Axios, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said its contingency fund for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program "is only for true emergencies like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods that can come on quickly and without notice."

The department said those funds must remain available for natural disasters such as Hurricane Melissa, currently threatening Florida, and can't legally be redirected to sustain SNAP during a funding lapse.

"There is no provision or allowance under current law for states to cover the cost of benefits and be reimbursed," the USDA memo stated.

The department also disputed claims from Democrats and liberal advocacy groups that the contingency fund could cover two-thirds of the shortfall, insisting the actual balance is much lower, according to the report.

The USDA's stance comes as Republicans move to ensure the food aid program continues amid the shutdown.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, introduced the Keep SNAP Funded Act of 2025, which would let the program continue paying benefits until Congress passes a regular spending bill or a short-term funding measure, The Hill reported.

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, co-sponsored the bill, while Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has introduced a companion version in the Senate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has kept the chamber out of session to pressure Senate Democrats to pass a GOP clean stopgap funding bill that would extend government funding through Nov. 21.

Democrats have refused, insisting on broader negotiations that include health care provisions such as extended Affordable Care Act subsidies — which are set to expire at year's end and could affect 22 million enrollees.

That standoff threatens the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits. October payments went out as scheduled, but the Agriculture Department has warned it won't have enough funds to cover November disbursements if the shutdown drags on.

SNAP benefits, formerly called Food Stamps, are funded by the federal government while states operate and share the cost of administering the program and distributing the benefits.

Johnson has left open the possibility of recalling the House to vote on SNAP funding if the Senate passes its own version first.

"If the Senate passes the bill, then the House will address that," Johnson said Thursday. "You're talking about 42 or 43 million Americans who rely upon that vital service, and it's unconscionable that they would be held as leverage on this."