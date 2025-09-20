WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: usda | food insecurity | trump administration

Report: USDA Annual Food Insecurity Survey Axed

Saturday, 20 September 2025 06:09 PM EDT

The Trump administration canceled the USDA's annual food insecurity survey, ending a decades-long effort to track how many Americans struggle to access enough food, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the report had become "overly politicized" and was no longer necessary, though the 2024 edition will still be released in October; the 2025 survey will not be conducted, the Journal added, citing a USDA spokesperson.

The report added that the cancellation comes amid rising food insecurity and recent cuts to federal food assistance programs, including tighter work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.

The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


