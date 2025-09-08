WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: usaid | supreme court | freeze | foreign aid | trump administration | emergency | request

WH Asks Supreme Court to Back Freezing Up to $430 Billion in Free Foreign Aid

By    |   Monday, 08 September 2025 10:40 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's administration has filed an emergency request to the U.S. Supreme Court asking the top court to allow the administration to freeze billions in foreign aid, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The request comes after a U.S. appeals court Friday declined to block a lower court ruling that said the Trump administration could not unilaterally cut billions of dollars of foreign aid authorized by Congress.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail to "end free foreign aid," and used the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team to investigate waste, fraud, and abuse.

In one of Trump's first moves in his second term, he halted about $30 billion in foreign assistance routed through the State Department and USAID. Congressional Democrats estimate roughly $430 billion in spending is now on hold, with critics arguing the actions violate the Constitution's grant of spending authority to Congress.

U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali last week issued a new preliminary injunction, ruling the freeze violated the 2024 Appropriations Act. About $11.5 billion in aid is set to expire Sept. 30, though Ali suggested he could extend the deadline.

The legal fight has already reached the high court once this year, and justices have previously allowed Trump to pause other grants, including $800 million in NIH funding and $65 million for education programs. A separate attempt by the administration to delay $5 billion in aid through a "pocket rescission" was blocked by a federal judge last week.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this Reuters and Post report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump's administration has filed an emergency request to the U.S. Supreme Court asking the top court to allow the administration to freeze billions in foreign aid, The Washington Post reported Monday.
usaid, supreme court, freeze, foreign aid, trump administration, emergency, request
255
2025-40-08
Monday, 08 September 2025 10:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved