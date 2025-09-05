WATCH TV LIVE

US Could Lead Buffer Zone Monitoring Under Ukraine Deal

Friday, 05 September 2025 07:28 AM EDT

The U.S. could take a lead role in monitoring a buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia if and when a peace deal is reached, U.S. broadcaster NBC News reported on Friday.

The buffer, envisaged to protect Ukraine from further Russian attacks, would be a large demilitarized zone and could additionally be secured by troops from one or more non-NATO countries such as Saudi Arabia or Bangladesh, the report said, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Separately, however, NBC News reported that President Donald Trump has grown increasingly pessimistic about the prospect of being able to broker an end to the conflict anytime soon, or seeing the Russian and Ukrainian presidents meet in person.

Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin amid great fanfare for a summit in Alaska last month, but so far there has been no public sign of Moscow softening any of its terms for ending the war or agreeing to such a meeting.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside normal business hours. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


