Tags: us | troops | middle east

US to Send 300 Additional Troops to Middle East

Tuesday, 31 October 2023 02:40 PM EDT

The United States is sending an additional 300 troops to the Middle East with a focus on providing support in areas like explosive ordnance disposal and communications, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the troops would be going from the United States, but would not be in Israel.

"They are intended to support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster us force protection capabilities," Ryder said.

He added that this month there have been 27 attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
Tuesday, 31 October 2023 02:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

