US Sanctions Palestinian Rights Groups Over ICC Probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.

The move is the latest in Washington's effort to hobble the ICC, which has sought arrest warrants for Israeli officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The court has also pursued cases against Hamas leaders.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday designated Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights under an executive order targeting entities that assist ICC investigations into Israel.

"These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel's consent," Rubio said.

The United States, Russia, and Israel are among the nations that reject the ICC.

"We oppose the ICC's politicized agenda, overreach, and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies," Rubio said in a statement.

Last month, the US imposed sanctions on two ICC judges and two prosecutors, including those from allies France and Canada. In June, Rubio sanctioned four judges from the court.

"The United States will continue to respond with significant and tangible consequences to protect our troops, our sovereignty, and our allies from the ICC's disregard for sovereignty," Rubio warned.

Amnesty International condemned the US move as a "deeply troubling and shameful assault on human rights and the global pursuit of justice."

"These organizations carry out vital and courageous work, meticulously documenting human rights violations under the most horrifying conditions," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, a senior director at Amnesty.

She accused the Trump administration of seeking to "dismantle the very foundation of international justice and shield Israel from accountability for its crimes."

The ICC's prosecution alleges Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel's offensive in Gaza, including by intentionally targeting civilians and using starvation as a method of war.

Israel launched the massive offensive in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which mostly civilians were killed.

The ICC has also sought the arrest of former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, who has since been confirmed killed by Israel.