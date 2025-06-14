WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: us miilitary | installations | iran | israel

Security Boosted at Military Facilities in the US

Saturday, 14 June 2025 03:13 PM EDT

The U.S. military has stepped up security at all military installations in the United States "based on world events," U.S. Northern Command said on Saturday, as Israel launched a second day of airstrikes against Iran.

U.S. Northern Command, which oversees the defense of the continental U.S. and Alaska, said in a statement that employees and visitors "should plan for increased security measures" at its installations "and/or longer wait times" to enter them.

Additional security measures at all facilities "will be maintained as long as necessary. We are not aware of specific threats to installations," the statement said.

