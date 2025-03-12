WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | canada | visitation | travel | immigration

US Tightens Requirements for Canadian Visitors

By    |   Wednesday, 12 March 2025 01:32 PM EDT

The United States will begin requiring Canadians who travel to the U.S. for 30 days or more to register with authorities in a strict application of existing immigration law that hasn’t been applied to Canadian visitors in the past, The New York Times reports.

According to a notice released on the federal register on Wednesday, starting on April 11 foreign nationals who travel to the United States for 30 days or more must apply for registration with the federal government and submit to having their fingerprints recorded. 

Buffalo, New York-based immigration attorney Rosanna Berardi told ABC News that Canadians are exempt from the fingerprinting requirement but not the registration requirement. Previously, Canadian nationals who stayed in the U.S. longer than 30 days were not required to register with the federal government.

"Historically, Canadians have enjoyed visa-exempt status and have never been required to formally register their presence in the United States," Berardi told ABC News. "This development appears to align with recent tensions in U.S.-Canada relations, including the threat of the 51st state, the trade tariffs, and other policy shifts."

She added, "It's important to clarify that this measure specifically impacts Canadian citizens crossing land borders who intend to remain in the United States for periods exceeding 30 days. Casual travelers visiting for tourism or shopping will not be affected. However, Canadian business professionals who regularly enter the U.S. for extended assignments will now face these new registration requirements."

ABC News notes that the Canadian Snowbird Association, which advocates on behalf of Canadians who travel south to the U.S., is currently waiting to hear from Congress if Canadians will be made exempt from this requirement.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The United States will begin requiring Canadians who travel to the U.S. for 30 days or more to register with authorities in a strict application of existing immigration law that hasn't been applied to Canadian visitors in the past.
us, canada, visitation, travel, immigration
275
2025-32-12
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 01:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved