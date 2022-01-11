National Health Organizations Warn US Blood Supply 'Dangerously Low'

Several national health organizations issued a joint press release warning that the United States is facing a "dangerously low" blood supply which could create a public health crisis.

"AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross are joining together to urge eligible, healthy individuals to contact their local blood center and make an appointment to donate blood today," the joint statement released on Monday read.

"We also ask local businesses to encourage their employees, including those working remotely, to find their local blood donation center and schedule an appointment to donate throughout 2022. Doing so is essential to maintaining the stability of the nation’s blood supply, which ensures life-saving medical treatments are available for patients."

January marks the beginning of National Blood Donor Month, and the three organizations are concerned that the country’s medical blood supply is "at the lowest in recent years."

"In recent weeks, blood centers across the country have reported less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level," the statement read. "If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed."

Additionally, the organizations stress that those "who have received a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S., including those manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer," are eligible to donate blood.