US Bishops Rebuke Trump Over Criticism of Pope Leo

U.S. Catholic leaders sharply rebuked President Donald Trump after he issued a series of critical remarks about Pope Leo, calling his comments "disrespectful" and urging an apology.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said he was "disheartened" by Trump's language in a statement posted on social media.

"I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father," Coakley said.

"Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls."

Bishop Robert Barron also condemned the remarks, calling them on X "entirely inappropriate and disrespectful."

While noting Trump's past support for religious liberty, Barron said the president crossed a line.

"While no other president has shown as much dedication to protecting freedom of religion, the President owes the Pope an apology," Barron said.

"The statements made by President Trump on Truth Social regarding the Pope were entirely inappropriate and disrespectful," he added.

"They don't contribute at all to a constructive conversation. It is the Pope's prerogative to articulate Catholic doctrine and the principles that govern the moral life. In regard to the concrete application of those principles, people of good will can and do disagree."

"I would warmly recommend that serious Catholics within the Trump administration — Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance, Ambassador Brian Burch, and others — might meet with Vatican officials so that a real dialogue can take place," he continued.

"This is far preferable to the statements on social media."

The backlash follows a lengthy post by Trump on Truth Social on Monday, in which he criticized the first American Pope.

Trump accused Leo of being "WEAK on Crime" and "terrible for Foreign Policy," and expressed frustration with the Pope's public commentary.

"I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States," Trump wrote.

The president escalated his criticism, urging the pontiff to change his approach to leadership.

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician," Trump said.

The exchange highlights growing tension between some Catholic leaders and the former president, particularly over the role of the Church in public life and its willingness to address political issues.

Church officials have traditionally emphasized the independence of the papacy from political authority, a point underscored in the bishops' responses.

Pope Leo on Monday told reporters he had "no fear of the Trump administration."

"The message of the church, my message, the message of the Gospel: Blessed are the peacemakers. I do not look at my role as being political, a politician," he added.