US, Argentina Launch Alternative to WHO

As they pointed to COVID-19 failures by the World Health Organization, the United States and Argentina launched an alternative to the WHO.

A joint statement issued by both countries Tuesday pointed to what is seen as the WHO's COVID-19 shortfalls in the opening sentence. "The WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed serious structural and operational shortcomings that undermined global trust and highlighted the urgent need for independent, science-based leadership in global health."

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Argentine Minister of Health Mario Lugones agree, according to the statement, that a new global focus on health issues needs to be developed. "Real health threats demand urgency and gold-standard science. Under President Donald J. Trump, the United States is restoring a sovereign, results-driven approach - putting people above politics."

"Argentina," according to the release, has taken a similar stance and, "likewise, supports public health systems rooted in autonomy, transparency, innovation, and scientific rigor."

On May 20, HHS Sec. Kennedy invited world health ministers "into a new era of cooperation," and suggested they consider joining an organization that is "lean, efficient, transparent, and accountable."

The WHO, the same day, announced it had adopted a new "Pandemic Agreement" which it said dealt with "gaps and inequities identified in national and global COVID-19 response."